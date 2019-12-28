Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TWM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.20. The company had a trading volume of 418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 million and a PE ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

