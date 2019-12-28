Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97, approximately 6,175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 172,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.