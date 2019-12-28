The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 28th total of 105,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 85,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,382. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

