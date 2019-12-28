Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $17.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $17.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,895,164. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

