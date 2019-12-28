Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

