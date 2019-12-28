Tc Pipelines Lp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$70.35. 2,948,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.98 and a twelve month high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.56.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

