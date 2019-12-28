Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 584,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,811. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 80.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 289,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Tata Motors by 42.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.