TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,953 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $102,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $53,070,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.47. 530,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.