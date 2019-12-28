Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Swedbank alerts:

SWDBY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.