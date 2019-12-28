Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
SWDBY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.
Swedbank Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
See Also: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.