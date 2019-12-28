Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 5%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 2,075,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 861,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.