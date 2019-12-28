Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 38.7% in December

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the November 28th total of 372,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 250,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,629. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $184,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,648 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $578,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPH. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

