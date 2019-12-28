Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 8,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.