Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Qiagen Call Options (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,740 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 1,072 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 5,227,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,315. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

