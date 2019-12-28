Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

SCL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 49,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $101.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

