Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE SCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.