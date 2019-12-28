Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Shares of TSG opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.62. Stars Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

