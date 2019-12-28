Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on January 15th

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1192 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 360,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,105. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

