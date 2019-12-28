Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the November 28th total of 905,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SMTA remained flat at $$0.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 479,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,437. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 1,355.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

