Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

