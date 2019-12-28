Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,552.86 ($112.51).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 70 ($0.92) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 9,125 ($120.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,745.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,383.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 5,875 ($77.28) and a one year high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

