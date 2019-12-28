Sphere (SPHR) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 26% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 16% against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $943,562.00 and $4,156.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062956 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,361.13 or 1.00485305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

