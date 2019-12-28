Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022244 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003407 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023942 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.90 or 0.02561713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

