SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. SpartanNash also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 531.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.12. 111,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

