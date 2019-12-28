Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 37.8% in December

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 28th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 3,348,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,000. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

