Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.86

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $36.16. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

