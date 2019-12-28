Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.86

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $36.16. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 8.37%.
About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
