SONM Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, SONM has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $97,289.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.