Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 9.2%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.68, approximately 655,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 478,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Insiders have sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 over the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.