Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SCKT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 54,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.