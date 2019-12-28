Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNC. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$30.12. 507,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.88.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.10%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

