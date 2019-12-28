SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.