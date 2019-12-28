Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.93. 133,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.96. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.