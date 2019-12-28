Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.34. Silver Lake Resources shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 7,336,231 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09.

About Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

