Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Silgan stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 54.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,045,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after acquiring an additional 723,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 184.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 720,400 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $18,741,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 945,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 476,949 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

