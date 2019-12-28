Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

