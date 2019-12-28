SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of -0.58.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $1,936,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

