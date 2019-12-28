Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Increases By 27.5%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

SPRT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 1,205,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,754. The company has a market cap of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Support.com has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Support.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Support.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

