Short Interest in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Declines By 78.4%

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Kori Belzer sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.23% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGRP. TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,887. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

