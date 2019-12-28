Short Interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Declines By 17.2%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

