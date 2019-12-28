Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases By 22.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 211,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $71.61. 66,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Macquarie started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.