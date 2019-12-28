Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Declines By 32.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 34,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 118.17% and a negative net margin of 60.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SemiLEDs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

