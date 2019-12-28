Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Declines By 12.3%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $215,000.

SEAS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 603,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

