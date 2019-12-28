Short Interest in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Expands By 19.5%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 28th total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $45,835.95. Insiders purchased 110,746 shares of company stock valued at $159,772 in the last ninety days. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 110,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.