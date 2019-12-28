Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expands By 19.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 617,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

