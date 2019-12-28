Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Increases By 13.2%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.34.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

