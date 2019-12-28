Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Decreases By 40.0%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

