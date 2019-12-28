Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Decreases By 40.0%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
