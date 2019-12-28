Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Grows By 39.6%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 305,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

