Short Interest in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Drops By 36.7%

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

