Short Interest in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expands By 42.6%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNLO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNLO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,689. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

