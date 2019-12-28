Short Interest in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expands By 28.8%

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

L3Harris stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.71. The stock had a trading volume of 881,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

