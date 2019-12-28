Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Grows By 50.5%

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 28th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 1,052,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 42.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,972,000 after buying an additional 715,586 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

